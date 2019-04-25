Downtown Knoxville now has a new work of public art to adore that Dolly fans will definitely want to check out.  

If you walk down the Strong Street Alley at Market Square, you'll now find Dolly Parton's wonderful likeness watching over you near the Wall Avenue entrance!

The alley features a host of artful graffiti and murals from various artists.

Murals like these have been popping up all over downtown, some of which are sanctioned for by the city. 

Photos: Murals of Knoxville
01 / 29
Postcard from Knox
02 / 29
Central St Alley
03 / 29
Big Rock Candy Mountain Mural
04 / 29
Blue Tree
05 / 29
Brick By Brick
06 / 29
British Officer
07 / 29
Historic Knox Train Scene
08 / 29
Greetings Knoxville
09 / 29
World's Fair Tribute
10 / 29
Knox History
11 / 29
Jig & Reel
12 / 29
Millers Building Mural
13 / 29
Sherlock Holmes
14 / 29
Strong Alley Blue Flower
15 / 29
Strong Alley Shark
16 / 29
Strong Alley Trees and Flowers
17 / 29
Strong Alley
18 / 29
Taz and Bugs
19 / 29
Telephone Booth
20 / 29
Wine and Cheese
21 / 29
Weaving Rainbow Mountain
22 / 29
Knox Music History 4_Fourth of four murals that make up the Knoxville music murals.
23 / 29
Knox Music History The second of four paintings on the Bank Building in market square. These 4 paintings were painted in 2007 by a collabtoration between highschool students and Kathy Wilder Brown.
24 / 29
Third of four paintings that make up the Knoxville Music Murals in Downtown Knoxville near Market Square.
25 / 29
Knox Music History ALL_The murals are located on 505 S. Gay Street. The murals are located near the park behind the building.
26 / 29
Knox Music History_3First of four paintings on the Tennessee Bank in Downtown Knoxville. The paintings are a tibute to the history of segregation in Tennessee.
27 / 29
Volunteer Landing- Tennessee River WildlifeThe mural was painted by Eduarto Mandieta and commissioned by the City of Knoxville Public Arts Committee. It overlooks the Tennessee River near Outdoor Knoxville Adventure Center.
28 / 29
Refurbished Coca-Cola
29 / 29
Strong Alley Hands

If you want to know where to look -- here's a few to check out: 