Downtown Knoxville now has a new work of public art to adore that Dolly fans will definitely want to check out.

If you walk down the Strong Street Alley at Market Square, you'll now find Dolly Parton's wonderful likeness watching over you near the Wall Avenue entrance!

The alley features a host of artful graffiti and murals from various artists.

Murals like these have been popping up all over downtown, some of which are sanctioned for by the city.

Photos: Murals of Knoxville Postcard from Knox Central St Alley Big Rock Candy Mountain Mural Blue Tree Brick By Brick British Officer Historic Knox Train Scene Greetings Knoxville World's Fair Tribute Knox History Jig & Reel Millers Building Mural Sherlock Holmes Strong Alley Blue Flower Strong Alley Shark Strong Alley Trees and Flowers Strong Alley Taz and Bugs Telephone Booth Wine and Cheese Weaving Rainbow Mountain Knox Music History 4_Fourth of four murals that make up the Knoxville music murals. Knox Music History The second of four paintings on the Bank Building in market square. These 4 paintings were painted in 2007 by a collabtoration between highschool students and Kathy Wilder Brown. Third of four paintings that make up the Knoxville Music Murals in Downtown Knoxville near Market Square. Knox Music History ALL_The murals are located on 505 S. Gay Street. The murals are located near the park behind the building. Knox Music History_3First of four paintings on the Tennessee Bank in Downtown Knoxville. The paintings are a tibute to the history of segregation in Tennessee. Volunteer Landing- Tennessee River WildlifeThe mural was painted by Eduarto Mandieta and commissioned by the City of Knoxville Public Arts Committee. It overlooks the Tennessee River near Outdoor Knoxville Adventure Center. Refurbished Coca-Cola Strong Alley Hands

If you want to know where to look -- here's a few to check out: