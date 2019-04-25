Downtown Knoxville now has a new work of public art to adore that Dolly fans will definitely want to check out.
If you walk down the Strong Street Alley at Market Square, you'll now find Dolly Parton's wonderful likeness watching over you near the Wall Avenue entrance!
The alley features a host of artful graffiti and murals from various artists.
Murals like these have been popping up all over downtown, some of which are sanctioned for by the city.
