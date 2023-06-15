Maryville church reacts to Southern Baptist Convention decision on women pastors

The convention recently decided not to take back a California megachurch, as well as other churches, because they had women pastors.

MARYVILLE, Tenn — On Wednesday, the Southern Baptist Convention decided not to take back a California megachurch because it has women pastors. They rejected a similar appeal by a smaller church in Kentucky, asserting that the SBC believes only qualified men can serve as pastors.

Both appeals were rejected by wide margins. The appeal from the California megachurch was rejected in a 9,437-to-1,212 vote. The other appeal was rejected by a 9,700-806 vote, according to the Associated Press.

All Baptist churches are independent, but the SBC can decide which churches are "not in friendly cooperation," which leads to expulsion. Their statement of faith says pastors can only be qualified men. This is believed to be the first time the convention has expelled any churches over it, according to the Associated Press.

"Because we believe in women in ministry, we believe that God calls whomever God chooses to call and puts them in whatever position God wants them to serve in, and so we have ordained women into ministry positions whether that be a deacon or chaplaincy or church ministry," said Jerry Mantooth, the senior pastor at Monte Vista Baptist Church.