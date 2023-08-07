Maryville church withdraws from Southern Baptist Convention in response to expelling women-led churches

The Southern Baptist Convention recently voted to make only men eligible to serve as pastors, according to a release from the Monte Vista Baptist Church.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville church voted to withdraw from the Southern Baptist Convention, according to a release sent on Monday.

The Monte Vista Baptist Church has been in Maryville for around 68 years, according to the release. They said they voted to withdraw from the SBC after the convention voted that only men could be pastors. As part of the decision, the SBC also expelled women-led churches.

“Monte Vista has ordained women to serve as deacons, chaplains, and in positions of leadership within the local church. We currently have a woman serving on our pastoral team. It has become increasingly difficult to remain associated with a ministry partner that does not share our deepest values," said Jerry Mantooth, the senior pastor of Monte Vista Baptist Church.

The release said relations between the Maryville church and the SBC started to change in 1979 "when the nation's largest denomination entered into a 'conservative resurgence.'" They said since 1990, they were dually aligned with the SBC and teh Cooperative Baptist Fellowship.

The church said it would continue its affiliation with the CBF going forward.