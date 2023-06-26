New adoption law cuts the waiting period in half for some children

"My wish for all kids is that they would have a safe loving permanent family with parents who love them," the president and CEO of The Adoption Project said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new adoption law that goes into effect in July speeds up the foster care process with the goal of breaking down barriers and helping families finalize adoptions. It applies to children who came into custody for example from a baby box or safe haven.

Right now more than 8,000 children are in Tennessee's foster care system. The Department of Child Services said people have adopted 70 children so far this year, 11 of which are in Knox County.

Jeremy Harrell, president and CEO of The Adoption Project, adopted two children a few years ago through the private system. Some states make it easier for the birth parent than others.

"You can execute that surrender based on either the laws of the state that you live in, right under Tennessee, if you live here, or if the prospective adoptive parent lives in another state, you can execute under that state's law," Harrell said.

To qualify, you have to be placed at a home and stay there for at least three months.

"Roughly eight to 900 children and youth in Tennessee that are in full guardianship and in need of a forever home through adoption, about 400 of those kids do not have an identified placement," Nicole Coning, CEO of Harmony Family Center, said.

DCS said this law will likely impact seven to 10 children per year.

"The amount of children that this would affect in foster care is going to be fairly small," Lindsay Coleman, executive director of DCS, said. "But for those children, it will have an effect of being able to proceed with an adoption much more quickly than we would have been able to otherwise."

There other legislation that shortens the waiting time period at the discretion of the judge. The biggest need right now is foster parents, DCS said, and there's training and they help with resources.

Regardless if you adopt or foster the hope is the same.