Berry Good Cake Recipe

Summer berries are delicious and versatile. Here's a cake recipe from Jes Thomas that you can try at home.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Berry Good Cake

Prepared by Jes Thomas (Instgram: @jessoulfood)

Jes writes: Sometimes you just want some good cake but in the summer, frosted cakes can seem heavy. This light cake is loaded with summer berries and will hit the sweet spot!

Ingredients

1 stick plus 2 T of butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar + 2 Tablespoons for pan

2 large eggs

1 tsp almond extract

1 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1/2 cup sour cream

2 Cups hulled and sliced fresh strawberries,

1 Cup Blueberries

3 T turbinado sugar (Sugar in the raw)

Powdered sugar (optional)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Cut a piece of parchment paper to fit the 9-inch cake pan. Spray the sides and bottom and then sprinkle with 2 tablespoon sugar. Swirl the pan around to coat, then tap out any excess.

Use an electric mixer to beat butter with 1 cup sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs and almond extract, then continue beating until well combined.

Add salt, baking powder, ground cardamom and flour and mix until just combined. Mix in sour cream, then use a spatula to fold in the strawberries and blueberries.

Transfer batter to the prepared cake pan and smooth out the top. Sprinkle the turbinado sugar on top evenly. Bake for about 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Take out of oven and run a knife around the edge to release.

Allow the cake to cool completely. For presentation, flip the cake onto a plate, then flip back onto your serving place. If desired, sprinkle a light coating of powdered sugar. Great by itself or whipped cream.