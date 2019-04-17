KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cherry Coconut Squares

For the crust:

1 cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons powdered sugar

1/2 cup cold butter, cubed

Preheat oven to 350°. Cut butter into flour and sugar till crumbly. Press into 9x13" baking pan. Bake until golden. 12-15 minutes.

For the filling:

In a large bowl, whisk together:

2 eggs

1 cup of sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

In a medium bowl, whisk together:

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup quartered maraschino cherries, well drained

1/2 cup coconut

Add dry ingredients to the egg mixture. Stir in coconut and pecans. Spread over crust. Bake 30-35 minutes. Cool, then cut into squares.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

