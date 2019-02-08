KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Light Garlic Buttery Chicken Pizza
Presented by Jay Bernard with Metro Pizza
Ingredients:
13 oz fresh pizza dough
3 oz garlic butter
6 oz shredded mozzarella
6 oz sliced cooked chicken Parmesan
2 oz cooked, crumbled bacon
1 tomato, diced
Directions:
Form the dough into a circle, by pressing down and making a crust around the exterior.
Spread garlic butter across entire inside of crust.
Add 1/2 of mozzarella.
Top with chicken and tomato.
Add rest of mozzarella.
Finish with crumbled bacon on top.
Bake in oven at 450 degrees, on a pizza stone, for approximately 6-9 minutes.
Metro Pizza is located at 1084 Hunters Crossing in Alcoa, Tennessee.