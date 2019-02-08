KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Light Garlic Buttery Chicken Pizza

Presented by Jay Bernard with Metro Pizza

Ingredients:

13 oz fresh pizza dough

3 oz garlic butter

6 oz shredded mozzarella

6 oz sliced cooked chicken Parmesan

2 oz cooked, crumbled bacon

1 tomato, diced

Directions:

Form the dough into a circle, by pressing down and making a crust around the exterior.



Spread garlic butter across entire inside of crust.

Add 1/2 of mozzarella.

Top with chicken and tomato.

Add rest of mozzarella.

Finish with crumbled bacon on top.

Bake in oven at 450 degrees, on a pizza stone, for approximately 6-9 minutes.

Metro Pizza is located at 1084 Hunters Crossing in Alcoa, Tennessee.