Ingredients:

Pork and sausage jambalaya

2 pounds of cubed pork

1 pound of sliced sausage

1 cup chopped bell peppers

1 cup chopped onions

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon garlic

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon hot sauce

4 cups of water

4 cups of long grain rice

Instructions:

Cook pork in large heavy pot with water and all spices approx 45 minutes

Cook sausage in separate pot until cooked

Drain, rinse and then add sausage to pot with pork

Add onions and peppers cook approx 15 more minutes

You can always adjust spices to taste

Bring the jambalaya to full boil then add rice and cover pot

Turn down heat to low simmer

Cook about 15 minutes stirring every few minutes

Let set for approx 5 minutes until rice is fully cooked

Ready to serve right out of the pot