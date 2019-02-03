Ingredients:
Pork and sausage jambalaya
2 pounds of cubed pork
1 pound of sliced sausage
1 cup chopped bell peppers
1 cup chopped onions
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon garlic
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon hot sauce
4 cups of water
4 cups of long grain rice
Instructions:
Cook pork in large heavy pot with water and all spices approx 45 minutes
Cook sausage in separate pot until cooked
Drain, rinse and then add sausage to pot with pork
Add onions and peppers cook approx 15 more minutes
You can always adjust spices to taste
Bring the jambalaya to full boil then add rice and cover pot
Turn down heat to low simmer
Cook about 15 minutes stirring every few minutes
Let set for approx 5 minutes until rice is fully cooked
Ready to serve right out of the pot