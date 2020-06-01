KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fried Ravioli

1 lb fresh ricotta cheese

1/2 cup grated Romano cheese

1/2 cup flour

2 small eggs (beaten)

1 cup mozzarella/provolone cheese

1/4 tsp granulated garlic

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

2 T. fresh parsley

BREADING STATION:

1 cup flour

1 cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs

1 cup egg wash (3 eggs/2 tbsp water)

DEEP FRYING:

In a tall safe pot or pan, add a good quality frying oil. Carefully bring and adjust heat to maintain 350 degrees.

In an electric mixer or bowl add all ingredients and incorporate really well.

Scoop out about 1 1/2 T. of blended ricotta and roll into a ball, place in flour and press to flatten to about 1/2" thick patty.

Proceed to egg wash and then coat in bread crumbs. Portion out all mix. Place ricotta raviolis on a lined baking sheet and freeze approximately 1 hour before cooking.

Carefully proceed to deep fry your ravioli. Slowly add ravioli one at a time, do not overcrowd your pan, this will drop the temperature. Always use extreme caution when working with hot oil!

Cook about 2 1/2 - 3 minutes, or until a beautiful golden brown and internal temp is 165 degrees. Place on a clean paper towel to absorb excess oil, serve with your favorite marinara.

Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's

1/6/2020