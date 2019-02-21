KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Italian Brunch Potatoes

Serves 4-6

1 ½ lbs. red potatoes

1 ½ tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 ½ tbsp. unsalted butter

1 medium shallot, small dice

2 -3 tbsp. sundried tomatoes

¼ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

½ tsp. Oregano & rosemary-dried

2 -3 tbsp. fresh Italian parsley, minced

1-2 tsp. lemon zest

Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

Bake or boil the potatoes until ¾ of the way cooked through. Allow potatoes to cool for a few minutes and then dice them. Heat the butter and olive oil in a cast-iron skillet or large saute pan over medium-high heat. Add the shallot and cook until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the potatoes and let cook about 2 minutes so the potatoes begin to brown. Stir in the oregano, rosemary and sundried tomatoes. Now start pressing the mixture into the pan so that the bottom gets brown and crispy and the potatoes stick together. Turn the mixture occasionally to evenly brown the potatoes. Season with salt and pepper then top with parmesan cheese and lemon zest.

Cook another minute until the parmesan melts. Transfer potatoes to a serving platter and garnish the top with fresh minced Italian parsley.

Variations on Recipe

• Add goat cheese, fresh sautéed spinach, or roasted red peppers

• Add red pepper flakes with the dried herbs for a little kick

• Top with fried eggs for a complete meal

Presented by Amy Ridgell, The Savory Whisk

2/21/2019