KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Old Fashioned Potato Candy

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup plain mashed potatoes

4 tablespoons salted butter softened

5-7 cups powered sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp salt

Creamy peanut butter for filling

METHOD:

1. Combine mashed potatoes, butter, vanilla, salt and one cup sugar in a large bowl. Stir until combined. Mixture will liquefy when first sugar is added then gradually begin to thicken as you add more.

2. Continue to add one cup of sugar at a time while stirring until mixture is firm. It should be moldable in your hands.

3. Cover with a damp cloth and refrigerate for approximately an hour.

4. Once chilled divide dough into two pieces. Dust lightly with powdered sugar and using a rolling pin roll dough into a rectangle about 1/4-in thick.

5. Spread peanut butter evenly leaving a small space around the edge of the dough plain.

6. Starting with the longest side of your rectangle, gently roll into a tight log.

7. Using a sharp knife slice into pieces about 1/4-in thick.

8. Candy is ready! Repeat the process for the other half of dough. Store leftover candy in an airtight container. May be kept in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Presented by Pamela Phillips, Buffalo Mountain Grille

12/9/2019