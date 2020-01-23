KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Old Mill Corn Chowder

• Prep Time: 25 mins. • Cook Time: 42 mins

• Total Time: 1 hour 7 mins

• Yield: 8 servings

INGREDIENTS

• 2 cups chopped onion

• 2 cups chopped red and green bell pepper

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 2 cups chicken broth

• 2 cups water

• 1 cup clam juice

• 3 cups diced potatoes

• 3/4 cup cracker crumbs

• 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Pinch each of garlic powder and onion powder

• 2 cups half-and-half

• 2 cups corn kernels

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Place the onion, peppers, and butter in a large soup pot over medium heat, so that the butter melts and cook until the onion and peppers get soft, about 3 to 4 minutes.

2. Stir in the chicken broth, water, clam juice, and potatoes. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce the heat to low and let simmer, covered, until the potatoes are tender about 15 to 20 minutes.

3. Combine the cracker crumbs, flour, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. Whisk into the hot soup mixture until smooth. Bring to a boil again, over medium heat, and stir in the half-and-half and the corn. Reduce the heat to low and let simmer until thickened and well combined, about 15 to 20 minutes.

Presented by Danielle Speelman

1/23/2020