KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peeled and deveined shrimp, approximately 6 to 8 per person
Melted butter
Sliced mushrooms
Salt and pepper
Chopped green onions
METHOD:
Heat butter and mushrooms, add shrimp approximately 12 at a time. Add salt and pepper to taste. Turn shrimp while cooking.
Add green onions just before shrimp are fully cooked. Cook shrimp until completely done, approximately 5 minutes Serve with butter and mushrooms over the shrimp.
Presented by Andy Cantillo, Bayou Bay Seafood Restaurant
10/21/2019