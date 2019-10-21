KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peeled and deveined shrimp, approximately 6 to 8 per person

Melted butter

Sliced mushrooms

Salt and pepper

Chopped green onions

METHOD:

Heat butter and mushrooms, add shrimp approximately 12 at a time. Add salt and pepper to taste. Turn shrimp while cooking.

Add green onions just before shrimp are fully cooked. Cook shrimp until completely done, approximately 5 minutes Serve with butter and mushrooms over the shrimp.

Presented by Andy Cantillo, Bayou Bay Seafood Restaurant

10/21/2019