Sugar Cookie Bars

BAR INGREDIENTS:

1 cup butter - softened

2-ounce cream cheese

1 3/4 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 egg yolk

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon almond flavor

2 1/2 cups plain flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

FROSTING INGREDIENTS:

3/4 cup butter - softened

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 teaspoon salt

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 13 x 9 pan with parchment paper or grease and flour the pan. Combine the butter and cream cheese until fluffy. Gradually add the sugar and beat well. Add the eggs, egg yolk, vanilla, & almond, mixing well. Add the baking powder and salt and then gradually add the flour. Spread batter into prepared pan and bake for 25 - 30 minutes. Cool completely before icing.

To make the icing beat butter until fluffy; add the vanilla and salt until well combined. Gradually add the sugar and mix well. Spread over the cooled bars. Can decorate with sprinkles. Cut into squares and enjoy.

Presented by Betty Henry, B & G Catering

6/11/2019