KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sweet & Savory BBQ Brown Sugar Wings

-Preheat Oven to 335 Degrees.

-Place Wings on a foil-lined baking sheet and pat dry with a paper towel.

-Season generously with Turbinado coarse-ground brown sugar and any type of BBQ seasoning you prefer.

-Place seasoned wings in preheated oven and bake for 20-22 minutes at 335 degrees.

-Take wings out and reset oven temp to 425 degrees.

-Using tongs flip wings over and re-season all wings with same ingredients.

-Place wings back in oven at 425 degrees and bake for an additional 12-15 minutes until desired crispiness and charred exterior meet your preference.

-Prep time: 5-10 minutes. Cook Time: 32-37 minutes.

Presented by Josh Cruze, Butler & Bailey

12/2/2019