KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sweet & Savory BBQ Brown Sugar Wings
-Preheat Oven to 335 Degrees.
-Place Wings on a foil-lined baking sheet and pat dry with a paper towel.
-Season generously with Turbinado coarse-ground brown sugar and any type of BBQ seasoning you prefer.
-Place seasoned wings in preheated oven and bake for 20-22 minutes at 335 degrees.
-Take wings out and reset oven temp to 425 degrees.
-Using tongs flip wings over and re-season all wings with same ingredients.
-Place wings back in oven at 425 degrees and bake for an additional 12-15 minutes until desired crispiness and charred exterior meet your preference.
-Prep time: 5-10 minutes. Cook Time: 32-37 minutes.
Presented by Josh Cruze, Butler & Bailey
12/2/2019