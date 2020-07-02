BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — After Thursday's flooding, shelters opened in Blount County for people who were stranded away from home, or who just needed a place to stay dry through the rain.

Yassin's Falafel House stepped in to make sure those people were warm, fed and cared for. According to a post on their Facebook page, they partnered with doctors at Blount Memorial Hospital to deliver food to people at the shelters. They also sent food to the heroes at the fire department.

Yassin's Falafel House

RELATED: Yassin's named a finalist for the national Dream Big Awards

The restaurant also wrote messages on the food's packaging. "Weather's awful? Eat falafel," was written on the box of one falafel sandwich. Underneath the label of a gyro sandwich, the restaurant also left a note that said, "Be a hero, eat a gyro!"

Yassin's Falafel House You can't be part of a community when your neighbors need help and you just look at them when you can help ,￼Some area got very bad in Blount county and the county has already open a shelter , We...

RELATED: Yassin's Falafel House introduces paper straws to help environment