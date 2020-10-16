Group hosts virtual event to support people who lost infants

The virtual event included an explanation of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, stories from people who experienced loss and the lighting of candles.

Thursday was Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day when people could reflect and remember infants and babies lost due to miscarriages, stillbirths or anything else.

A group hosted a virtual event to support the people affected by that kind of loss. It began at 6 p.m. and Project Gabriel, which works to support families who experienced miscarriages, held the event.

It included stories from people who experienced the loss of a baby, an explanation of the day, a time for remembrance and lighting of candles.

They asked people to RSVP before attending the virtual event. They also encouraged people to submit their baby's information as they wish, to include them as part of the program.

They said that they recognized every loss as "A Life Well Loved," regardless of how much time parents had with the child.

During the event, mothers shared their stories and came together to remember the children they lost.

"I didn't really talk about it. I think I told my mom, and that's about it," one mother said during the event. "Now, being able to talk about it a little more, I find a way to end up helping somebody else."