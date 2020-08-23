Happy Birthday, Mr. Governor | Bill Haslam turns 62 today

Governor Bill Lee tweeted a celebratory tweet to the former governor.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Former Tennessee Governor and Knoxville Mayor, Bill Haslam (R-Tennessee), is celebrating his 62 birthday today.

To celebrate the day, current Governor, Bill Lee (R-Tennessee), tweeted a picture of the two, wishing him a great day surrounded by those he loves best.

Happy Birthday, 49! I hope you have a wonderful day surrounded by family—especially your grandkids. @billhaslam pic.twitter.com/UvpBXQf9qp — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) August 23, 2020

The son of Pilot founder, Jim Haslam, is well respected around Tennessee, especially here in East Tennessee. He served 8 years as the 49th Governor of Tennessee beginning in 2011.

Haslam and his wife, Crissy, are also known for their many philanthropic ventures in Knoxville, and across the state.