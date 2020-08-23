Happy Birthday, Mr. Governor | Bill Haslam turns 62 today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Former Tennessee Governor and Knoxville Mayor, Bill Haslam (R-Tennessee), is celebrating his 62 birthday today.
To celebrate the day, current Governor, Bill Lee (R-Tennessee), tweeted a picture of the two, wishing him a great day surrounded by those he loves best.
The son of Pilot founder, Jim Haslam, is well respected around Tennessee, especially here in East Tennessee. He served 8 years as the 49th Governor of Tennessee beginning in 2011.
Haslam and his wife, Crissy, are also known for their many philanthropic ventures in Knoxville, and across the state.
Happy birthday, Mr. Governor, Straight From the Heart.