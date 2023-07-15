'We want to provide relief' | City Hills Church gives back to community with annual Serve Day

On Serve Day, churches across the area united in serving their city in tangible ways.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — City Hills Church, along with other churches, gathered together for the Annual Serve Day on Saturday.

On Serve Day, churches in the area united in serving their city in tangible ways. People of all ages and families served the community by setting up a food pantry, giving free haircuts to kids, changing people's oil, giving away gas and more.

The Outreach Pastor said that Serve Day helps those in need and gives people an opportunity to uplift themselves.

"We want to provide relief but we also have lots of great ways to help people develop and grow out of being in that place of need," Christina Davis said.