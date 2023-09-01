'Did We Win?' | Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin giving back the love shown to him by selling shirts

All of the proceeds will go not only to first responders but to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as well.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Damar Hamlin is expressing his gratitude for all the love, support and prayers by selling t-shirts.

All of the proceeds will go back to first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, which is the hospital where he has been recovering.

The shirts say "Did we win?" That is what Hamlin asked the doctors once he woke up after his injury.

They also have his hands making the heart symbol like the picture he posted earlier Sunday afternoon before the Bills game.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin watching his team take on the Patriots from the hospital 💙💙💙 Posted by WBIR Channel 10 on Sunday, January 8, 2023

You can buy a shirt at didwewin.shop.