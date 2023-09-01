'Did We Win?' | Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin giving back the love shown to him by selling shirts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Damar Hamlin is expressing his gratitude for all the love, support and prayers by selling t-shirts.
All of the proceeds will go back to first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, which is the hospital where he has been recovering.
The shirts say "Did we win?" That is what Hamlin asked the doctors once he woke up after his injury.
They also have his hands making the heart symbol like the picture he posted earlier Sunday afternoon before the Bills game.
You can buy a shirt at didwewin.shop.