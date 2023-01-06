4th-grader from Cincinnati writes letter to Oak Ridge native Tee Higgins following Damar Hamlin incident

Claire, a Hamilton City School District student, told Higgins, "nothing is your fault." Hamlin tackled Higgins before he collapsed on the field.

CINCINNATI — A fourth-grader from Cincinnati shared some kind words in a letter for Oak Ridge native and Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Friday.

Claire, a Hamilton City School District student, told Higgins "nothing is your fault," and said she did not want Higgins to feel guilt inside.

"Stay positive, and go Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills," Claire said.

Hamilton City School District students were encouraged to write letters to Hamlin, Hamiln's Family, Tee Higgins, the Bengals and Bills as part of the schools' "We BILLlieve: Hamilton for Hamlin" event on Tuesday. The school said the letters will be sent out immediately.

Damar Hamlin tackled Higgins on a kick return in the Bills game against the Bengals on Monday, Jan. 2. Hamlin collapsed on the field after the tackle and was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before he was taken to a hospital.