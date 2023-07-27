'It's been a long path' || East Tennessee welcomes roughly 150 new US citizens

People walked out as newly American citizens after taking the Oath of Allegiance in the Knoxville City-County Building.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, roughly 150 people in Knoxville took an oath to officially become U.S. citizens.

People took part in a naturalization ceremony, which took place in the Knoxville City-County Building. This confers citizenship after fulfilling requirements established by the Immigration and Nationality Act.

There are certain requirements for applicants such as taking the Oath of Allegiance, according to the U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services. People also have to show an understanding of U.S. history and government.

"You can tell how proud I am to be here today. I've been working for this since I arrived 10 years ago. I'm looking forward to exercise all the rights that I earned today, to vote, to feel like a citizen finally," said Sonia Vachamp, a new U.S. citizen.

She also encouraged anyone who is thinking of this to do it.

Additionally, people need to be able to read, write and speak basic English as well as being lawful permanent residents for approximately three to five years.

"It's been a long path, it's an honor to become a citizen. We been here for a long time and it's good now. We have two kids that were born here, it's good to become an American citizen and repay a little bit of the good that this country has given us," said Gabriel Goenaga, a new U.S. citizen.

"I just want to really thank this company for all the opportunities we have gotten here, it's a pleasure," said Jackeline Goenaga.

These naturalization ceremonies are held once a month.

According to the USCIS website, a person wishing to become a citizen has to apply by completing a naturalization application.

After the USCIS accepts the application, hopefuls have to next go submit their biometrics, including fingerprints, photos and signatures. During this step, the FBI also conducts a background check.

Next comes the naturalization interview, during which an English and civics test is given.

During this step, applicants must correctly answer six of 10 questions (from the list of 100) related to U.S. history, geography and civics.

Sample questions include:

"Who did the United States fight in World War II?"

"Name one state that borders Canada."

"What are two rights in the Declaration of Independence?"

"What is one promise you make when you become a U.S. citizen?"