Congratulations, Teal and Ethan!

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the new year!

Mom and dad Teal and Ethan Abbott welcomed a beautiful 6 pound, 13 ounce baby girl into the world at 1:51 a.m. at Fort Sanders RMC.

As of the time this was reported, the two hadn't decided on a name for her.