Halls parent sewing 900 masks for school, as students prepare for school year

"This is a tough time right now," the parent said. "Just be kind to each other and let's look out for each other and try to take care of each other."

HALLS, Tenn. — The start of school is approaching for students across East Tennessee, and many counties are offering different formats for learning. Some are offering families the chance to learn from home, while others are offering in-person classes.

In Halls, one parent is working to make sure students and families stay safe while they go back to school. She is making masks for students, teachers and anyone else who needs them. In total, she hopes to be able to give people around 900 masks.

"I have a student going into fourth grade," Jonie Brooks said, who is making the masks. "We're going to be doing virtual schooling. But, I really want the kids that are going to be there to be protected while they're there."

Some schools in East Tennessee are requiring students and staff to wear masks as they return. Several education leaders said schools would provide masks if students did not have them.