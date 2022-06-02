Local cub scout pack serves free breakfast to veterans and first responders

One scout master says it's another step for young cub scouts to learn how to be leaders while learning from those who came before them.

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. — This Scout Sunday, young helpers spent the morning giving back.

Union County's Cub Scout Pack 922 hosted a free pancake breakfast to any veteran and first responder.

It's another step for young cub scouts to learn how to be leaders while learning from those who came before them.

"It helps them develop those skills to get into the community and realize you can trust your police officers, you can trust your veterans, you can trust your EMS and talk with them," cub master Jessica Collins said. "They are normal people. They are not people to be scared of."

The cub scouts along with their cub master came up with the idea to serve those who serve us.

"Very patriotic young people, they really are," T.J. Stanley said.

The cub scouts said they wanted to make our local heroes feel special.

"We are giving them breakfast because of how much they work for us," said one cub scout.

"It's really fun serving the veterans and making them feel welcome and serving them pancakes and eggs," said another cub scout.