Dad jokes for donations | McClung Museum offering dad jokes from executive director for gifts

As part of UT's Big Orange Give event, the museum is telling dad jokes from Claudio Gómez, the museum's executive director.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "What do you call somebody with no body and no nose? Nobody knows," said Claudio Gómez, the executive director of McClung Museum.

Gómez and the museum is taking a new approach towards fundraising during the University of Tennessee's Big Orange Give event — dad jokes. For every five gifts they receive, they said the director will tell people one of his favorite dad jokes on social media.

"Railroad museums are the best museums to volunteer. They train you a lot," he also said on social media.

As of around 3 p.m. Thursday, the museum raised more than $9,000 during the event. Big Orange Give started recently. During the donation drive, alumni, students and the campus community can donate directly to specific departments, organizations, or causes.