Montgomery Ridge students take on odd jobs to raise more than $11,000 for Mission of Hope

The 7th graders raised money by doing extra chores or picking up odd jobs, buying toys for kids in need in rural Appalachia.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A group of 7th graders in Maryville worked hard this holiday season to ensure children in need in rural Appalachia were able to have some presents to celebrate Christmas.

Students at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School in Maryville spent a month raising money as part of Mission Unstoppable, doing extra chores and picking up odd jobs such as raking leaves, babysitting, and bagging groceries.

In the end, students raised more than $11,000 for Mission of Hope. Students spent their earnings on toys for kids, which they helped assemble in class Thursday.

"This project is important because there are a lot of people less fortunate than us. If there is a need, we should help people with the need," said Hudson Sharp, a 7th grader at the school.

"When you give kindness, kindness comes back around," student Kaleb Courtney said.

Mission of Hope gave a big shoutout to the students after they helped fill several tables full of toys.

"An amazing amount of toys. We are getting ready to load these up and send them to rural Appalachia. A big thank you to the teams at Montgomery Ridge!" MOH Executive Director David Heatherly said.

