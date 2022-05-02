Knox County deputies surprise 5-year-old at his birthday party

Oakland Castleberry, 5, said he dreams of being a police officer one day.

POWELL, Tenn. — The energy of a 5-year-old is unparalleled — especially when it's their birthday.

Oakland Castleberry was super excited about his party and for good reason. He was having special guests. He said he wants to be a police officer when he grows up. His dad, Evan Castleberry said it runs in the family.

"His papa that lives in Chattanooga was actually a police officer. He retired last year. So, he's kind of grown up with it his whole life and has always said he's wanting to be a police officer," Evan said.

This soon-to-be kindergartener asked his parents, Grace and Evan Castleberry, if he could have police officers as guests to his fifth birthday party.

"We were just sitting on the couch and he was like, 'I just really want a police officer to come to my birthday party,' three days before," Grace said.

Oakland went along with his day, and Grace got to searching. She posted on FaceBook and before long, she got hundreds of comments.

"The next thing you know, the Knox County Sheriff's Department got a hold of her and said that they would send some people out for it," Evan said. "And he was so excited for that to happen."

Two deputies showed up to hand out badges to the kids at the party. Each kid had the chance to put on a badge, turn on the car lights and even use the intercom.

Oakland said the intercom was his favorite part.

The deputies even gave Oakland two official badges. Evan said they plan to iron one onto a jacket for Oakland and want to put the other badge in a scrapbook.