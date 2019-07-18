Rockwood teen with disability joins National Guard for a day

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — The 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment Q Troop of the Tennessee National Guard welcomed its newest (and youngest) recruit on Monday, July 15.

Ashton Settle, 13, has Prader-Willi Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects appetite, growth, metabolism, cognitive function and behavior.

He has always dreamed of serving in the National Guard.

Thanks to National Guard recruiter Sergeant Tommy Lee Francis and the 278th ACR Q Troop in Rockwood, Ashton got to live out his dream.

Sergeant Francis met Ashton at church and said he is a special kid.

"He's just been a blessing to me and my family. The whole time I've known him, he just brings such a light," Francis said.

Every time Ashton sees Francis in his uniform, he reminds the recruiter of his desire to join and serve.

"He's always, 'I want to be in the National Guard, Tommy;' 'Can you put me in the National Guard, Tommy?'" Francis said. "I knew we could do something special for him."

Sergeant Tommy Lee Francis

Francis said the National Guard has taught him selfless service and to always look for an opportunity to help somebody else so he decided to make Ashton's dream come true.

For two months, Francis worked with the 278th ACR Q Troop to make it happen. They secured Ashton his very own uniform and made sure enough of the unit would be present to welcome him.

Sergeant Tommy Lee Francis

Francis told Ashton on Sunday, July 14, that he had a special surprise for him, and Monday morning Ashton found out he was going to the National Guard armory.

"When he arrived, I had his uniform with his name on it, and he was just joyful and exuberant," Francis said.

The unit had a cake made for Ashton and let him join its formation so he could swear in.

Sergeant Tommy Lee Francis

"Quite frankly, once I gave him his backpack with the National Guard on it, he was ready to go," Francis said with a laugh. "He was excited and telling his mom he wanted to go hiking because he had his backpack."

On the following Wednesday, Francis saw Ashton at church wearing his uniform to show it off.

Francis said the National Guard has been good to him and his family so the opportunity to give back makes his time special.

"Being able to help guys like Ashton, I wouldn't have been able to do that before [the National Guard]. So to be able to do that and see the smile on his face, that means everything to me," Francis said.

