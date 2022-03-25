Students at Knox Co. elementary school celebrate reaching fundraising goal for new playground

Officials with the school thanked everybody who bought a book, pizza, banner, or concessions to make the new playground possible.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "We did it!"

That's what was on the screen when students at Chilhowee Intermediate School learned that all their hard work paid off and they had met their fundraising goal for a new playground.

The celebration was deafening. Confetti fired into the air as County Commissioner Larsen Jay announced his donation to the school, helping them meet the fundraiser's goal.

Cheers echoed through the halls. Educators jumped for excitement. And as confetti drifted over the heads of elementary school students, Jay clapped.

At the end of 2021, the school was nearing the total amount it needed to build the playground. After working for 3 years to give the students modern, safe equipment — they said they were $9,000 away from their goal.

They previously encouraged people to donate online and urged businesses or average people to buy a banner that would line the fence around the playground. Jay gave them the final $5,000 they needed, according to a post on social media.

The money will help the school update its basketball court and create an inclusive space where all children can have fun together. Information about when construction would start on the playground was not immediately available.