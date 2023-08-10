x
Heartwarming

'[She] is one in a million' | Roane Co. Animal Shelter celebrates director's last radiation treatment

"[Stacey] gets knocked down so much but she always picks herself up and comes back for more," the shelter said.
Credit: Roane County Animal Shelter

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — It was a big celebration on Tuesday for Stacey Whittenburg, the director of the Roane County Animal Shelter

She has been battling breast cancer and Tuesday was her last radiation treatment. The shelter said she is one in a million. 

"[Satcey] gets knocked down so much but she always picks herself up and comes back for more," the shelter said. "She loves these animals and does miraculous things for them and this shelter."

The Roane County Animal Shelter said they love Stacey and wish her the best in all she does. 

Credit: Roane County Animal Shelter

