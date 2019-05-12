BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The spirit of the holidays will brighten up the Blount County Courthouse for the 28th annual Festival of Trees.

Starting Dec. 5, trees of several colors and sizes will decorate the courthouse's lawn. They will display different kinds and colors of lights and Santa will also visit during the kickoff celebration. Refreshments will be served and entertainment will be available to celebrate the start of the festival at the Blount County Courthouse.

The lighting ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m. and is scheduled to last until 8 p.m. The event is free for anyone to attend.

The festival brings out businesses, organizations, schools and individuals to display a personally decorated tree. The trees must have some kind of lighting to participate in the festival. That way, the lawn can be as illuminated as possible with holiday cheer.