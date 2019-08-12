KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Visiting Santa is always a magical experience, but long lines and crowds can sometimes make it difficult for children with special needs.

Thanks to an event at West Town Mall Sunday morning, those families were able to see Saint Nick without worry.

For eight years, Caring Santa has made a special trip down from the North Pole to West Town. He comes before the mall opens, so children with special needs don't have to worry about crowds but can still tell the jolly old elf their wishes.

Alex, Michael and Christopher Dale look forward to telling Santa their Christmas wish list every year. For them, it's a family tradition.

The Dale family wanted to make sure Santa heard those lists this year, too.

"They look forward to it, and they just get so excited, but in this environment, they're comfortable. They're not anxious, and it's just so nice to see them so happy and excited and do our tradition every year," Desiree Dale, the boys' mother, said.

Two out of three of the Dale boys have autism, so a visit to see Saint Nick hasn't always been so simple.

"Well when we used to come before there were a lot people, long lines, long waits, which is very hard for a family like ours," Desiree Dale explained.

"We had big meltdowns, and it just wasn't enjoyable for them. It wasn't enjoyable for us," Houston Dale, the boys' father, said.

The sensory overload of a busy mall is what drove them to schedule visits with Caring Santa at West Town.

"But now, since it's so quiet and it's kid of isolated, we can come, we can meet Santa and stick around. and it's just a really great thing," Houston Dale explained.

The event offers Santa visits for families with children who have special needs. It happens before the mall opens, so the crowds aren't there and the pressure is gone.

"It gives our kids a chance who wouldn't really normally be able to come see Santa," Houston Dale nodded. "It gives them a good chance to do it."

By the time it's over, they leave with a memory frozen in time-- in the form of another family Christmas picture.

"It's just wonderful for them to get in quickly and quietly and do the ultimate goal, which is to see Santa," Desiree Dale assured.

If you weren't able to get a spot reserved in 2019, Caring Santa will be back again next year. Make sure to stay updated on when his appearances are announced-- because those spots go quick.