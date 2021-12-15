"I know I am not alone" | Families gather to support each other, honor lost loved ones over the holidays

For many families, the holidays are a time to celebrate and enjoy time spent together. For many others, it's a time to honor and grieve those who passed away.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Usually, the holidays conjure thoughts of homes filled with family with glimmering lights and tables set, filled with food. But for many families in Knoxville and beyond, the holidays are a time to grieve and honor loved ones who passed away.

Dozens of families gather in the City County Building on Wednesday to grieve, as part of a Christmas memorial service by Hope for Victims. The nonprofit supports families who lost loved ones due to violent crimes. For some people like Tami Oliver, this was their first service.

She lost her daughter, Jaelynn Collins, after a drunk driver crashed into her last June.

"We are placing an ornament of the victims' memorial tree in her honor," Oliver said.

During the service, families could place ornaments on a Remembrance Tree in memory of their family members. Some families have done it for years now, like Ciara Medvecky and Raven Klinstiver. This will be their third holiday season without their uncle.

"We have been coming every year since then to connect with everyone else who knows what it's like and share the same experiences," they said.

The nonprofit was founded by Joan and Mike Berry after their daughter was murdered in 2004. It is meant to help families seek justice, while also bringing people together to support each other through difficult times — especially during the holidays.