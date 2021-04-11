Holidays on Ice skating rink starting to go up in Market Square

Crews are working to set up one of Knoxville's beloved holiday traditions — the Holidays on Ice skating rink.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The most wonderful time of the year is fast approaching in downtown Knoxville, where crews are setting up the traditional Holidays on Ice skating rink.

"It gives downtown another destination, something to do in the winter months," said Seth Weth, the Director of Public Service. "Sometimes it can be kind of cold, and Market Square is kind of an outdoor area, right? So, it brings something to Market Square that's very different."

People will be able to start skating the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 26. The event will continue until Jan. 2, 2022.

Tickets to go ice skating start at $12 for adults and $9 for children under 12 years old. However, adults can also buy a season pass for $50, and children can get a season pass for $35.

From Nov. 26 through Dec. 17, the ice skating rink will be open from 4 p.m. through 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It will also be open 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and skaters can stop by 1 p.m. through 9 p.m. on Sunday to try it out.

Hours then extend on Dec. 18 to give people more time to skate. From then until Holidays on Ice ends, people can skate from 1 p.m. through 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The hours on other days will stay the same.

It will be closed on Christmas Day but will stay open 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. It will be open from 1 p.m through 9 p.m. on Dec. 26, and it will be open from 1 p.m. through 10 p.m. New Year's Eve. On New Year's Day, it will be open from 11 a.m. through 10 p.m.

Each night will also feature different themes. They are listed below:

Monday: Receive $2 off admission with an Ice Bears ticket stub

Tuesday: Decade Night

Ice skate to your favorite holiday tunes and classic hits from each decade!

November 30: 1950's & 1960's

December 7: 1970's

December 14: 1980's & 1990's

December 21: All Christmas

December 28: Classic Hits from all decades

Wednesday: Christmas Sweater Night - Receive $1.00 off admission when you wear your Christmas sweater.

Thursday: College Night - Receive $2.00 off admission with a College ID

Friday & Saturday: Skate to disco lights and DJ music provided by Knox Vegas DJ

Sunday: Family Fun Day