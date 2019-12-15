The Nativity Pageant of Knoxville held its first of three performances Saturday, Dec. 14.

It's a tradition that is 50 years strong, and some of the performers have grown up taking part in it every year.

"There's a combination of old tradition and new blood all over the pageant," said performer Jim Thompson. "It's quite a participatory highlight to the Christmas season."

According to its website, the pageant "combines a cast of 100 fully costumed adults and children, moving narration, realistic sets, authentic costumes, and live animals to create a beautiful and powerful presentation of the Christmas story."

The pageant continues Sunday at 3 p.m. and Monday at 7 p.m.

It's free to attend at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

RELATED: Nativity Pageant of Knoxville brings Christmas story to life for 51st year

RELATED: 10 About Town: Dec. 12 - 15, 2019