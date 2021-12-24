Sevierville convenience store continues tradition of giving meals on Christmas

The Dam Store, near Douglas Dam in Sevier County, started cooking meals on Friday to give out Christmas Day.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A convenience store will serve up hundreds of hot, meals for free on Christmas, continuing a tradition of feeding people during the holidays. This will be the 7th year of The Dam Store giving out meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

In 2019, officials said they served more than 200 people on Christmas. They said that customers at the store are like family, and family gets a fresh meal for the holidays.