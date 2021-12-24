Sevierville convenience store continues tradition of giving meals on Christmas

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A convenience store will serve up hundreds of hot, meals for free on Christmas, continuing a tradition of feeding people during the holidays. This will be the 7th year of The Dam Store giving out meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
In 2019, officials said they served more than 200 people on Christmas. They said that customers at the store are like family, and family gets a fresh meal for the holidays.
The store is located near Douglas Dam in Sevier County. Its owners previously said that they are aware of the need in their community for food and comfort over the holidays. So, they said they were eager to provide it and help where they can.