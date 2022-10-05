Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee raising money to feed children at risk of hunger

The annual MAYDAY Radiothon takes place Tuesday, May 10.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A one-day fundraiser at Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will help feed thousands of children at risk of going hungry.

The annual MAYDAY Radiothon takes place Tuesday, May 10 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. This is the first MAYDAY Radiothon since the pandemic.

All funds collected will benefit the food bank's Food for Kids and School Pantry programs.

"We are trying to make sure we have all of the funds to feed all of the children in East Tennesee as they get out of school and head into the summer," Director of Development Rachel Ellis said.

The Food for Kids program serves more than 12,600 students every week, according to Second Harvest officials.

"Most of the students receive their food from the school program during lunch," Ellis said. "When they are out, we have an opportunity to work with all of our partners and take care of the food at the Boys and Girls Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters— all of our partners."

They also said the average cost to feed a child in that program for the entire school year is $100.