The genesis of LGBTQ+ Pride in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Knox County — In the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, police raided the Stonewall Inn in New York City. The bar was a refuge for all members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Raids were common back then, but that night, the crowd fought back. Riots lasted several nights and helped launch the Pride movement worldwide. Here at home, Knoxville’s LGBTQ+ Pride history has roots that go back to the 1970s. Back then, they were referred to as "Gay Pride" events.

The earliest documented Pride events in Knoxville’s history date back to the summer of 1977 when gatherings and discussions were held during the last week of June.

The week was capped off with a picnic at Tyson Park on July 2. The festivities were organized by the newly formed Knoxville Gay Council and sponsored by businesses friendly with the LGBTQ+ community, such as the Carousel Club.

It wasn’t until June of 1991 that Knoxville held its first Pride parade. Over 300 people marched in support of equal rights.

“The more we stand up and show ourselves, the more people will realize, ‘Oh, that’s my son, my brother, my uncle, my neighbor, and they’re alright,’ and they’ll realize there’s nothing to be afraid of,” said Pat Hussain of the Gay and Lesbian Alliance.

Although there were around ten demonstrators at the parade, it was labeled a success by organizers. However "Gay Pride Day" was still not yet recognized by the city despite calls from attendees at the parade.

In the week following the parade, Knoxville’s LGBTQ+ community met with Victor Ashe, who then served as Knoxville's mayor, about officially recognizing "Gay Pride Day."

Mayor Ashe refused the proclamation, saying he had a problem with some of the language in the declaration. Regardless, Knoxville’s LGBTQ+ community continued to press forward.

“I really feel that there’s a need for all communities to get together. There are several issues that we all have to join together to fight. Not just gay rights but rights in general," said Jackie Lacey, a Pride Parade organizer.

The community kept fighting, and Knox County Executive Dwight Kessel proclaimed that Saturday, June 27, 1992, would be Knoxville’s very first "Gay Pride Day."

Since then, organizers and organizations behind Pride events have also grown more inclusive of people who may not identify as specifically gay. Most events have grown to include more members of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as allies.