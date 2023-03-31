Knox Pride to host celebration for Transgender Day of Visibility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The International Transgender Day of Visibility is a day meant to celebrate transgender people across the world and to defy efforts internationally that threaten them. For the transgender community, it can be a day to gather and uplift each other despite the obstacles many transgender people face.
For many transgender people, living truthfully can mean taking steps like wearing gender-affirming clothing or asking people to respect their preferred pronouns. It can also mean changing their names, or the gender shown on their legal documents.
Some transgender people find ways to cope with gender dysphoria, which can cause extreme amounts of distress. Others take steps like taking medication or going through surgery to change how they appear so that it matches their gender identity.
In Tennessee, a bill passed the legislature that effectively banned public drag shows. LGBTQ advocates warned that the bill's language could prevent transgender people from wearing gender-affirming clothing in public. Another bill banned gender-affirming healthcare for minors. Another bill that has yet to pass would prohibit healthcare companies that work with TennCare from giving gender-affirming care anywhere in the country.
Across the U.S. bills have also been filed in states that aim to prevent gender-affirming care and target the transgender community. In December, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security also released a bulletin that warned several groups about increased terrorism threats, including the LGBTQ community.
On the International Transgender Day of Remembrance in November 2022, a shooter opened fire at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs and killed five people. That shooter was charged with hate crimes.
In the wake of the legislation and the deaths, LGBTQ groups across the country have continued uplifting their communities — including Knox Pride.
Their programs help survivors of domestic abuse, provide resources through food pantries, provide classes on different life skills, help young people experiencing homelessness, and many other kinds of programs. They also organize social events for members of the LGBTQ community.
Knox Pride said it would host a celebration at Krutch Park starting at 7:30 p.m. with speakers and affinity groups. People were encouraged to bring pride flags and signs for the celebration as well.
Organizers said all the events were for all ages.
The University of Tennessee Pride Center also said they were also organizing a "Paint the Rock" event for Transgender Day of Visibility. The event was supposed to start at 9 a.m., however, rain shifted the event indoors into a banner-making session. People could stop by all day until 5 p.m. to add a message of support to the banner.
Organizers said they were planning to give away free transgender, genderqueer and nonbinary flags during the event.
President Joe Biden on Friday issued a statement on Transgender Day of Visibility, condemning anti-transgender laws being pushed in states such as Tennessee.
"Let me be clear: These attacks are un-American and must end. The bullying, discrimination, and political attacks that trans kids face have exacerbated our national mental health crisis. More than half of transgender youth say they have seriously considered suicide. Loving parents are terrified for their children’s futures," he said. "I want every member of the trans community to know that we see you. You’re each made in the image of God, and deserve love, dignity, and respect. You make America stronger, and we’re with you."