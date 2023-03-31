Knox Pride to host celebration for Transgender Day of Visibility

Friday marks International Transgender Day of Visibility, meant to celebrate transgender people across the world.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The International Transgender Day of Visibility is a day meant to celebrate transgender people across the world and to defy efforts internationally that threaten them. For the transgender community, it can be a day to gather and uplift each other despite the obstacles many transgender people face.

For many transgender people, living truthfully can mean taking steps like wearing gender-affirming clothing or asking people to respect their preferred pronouns. It can also mean changing their names, or the gender shown on their legal documents.

Some transgender people find ways to cope with gender dysphoria, which can cause extreme amounts of distress. Others take steps like taking medication or going through surgery to change how they appear so that it matches their gender identity.

In Tennessee, a bill passed the legislature that effectively banned public drag shows. LGBTQ advocates warned that the bill's language could prevent transgender people from wearing gender-affirming clothing in public. Another bill banned gender-affirming healthcare for minors. Another bill that has yet to pass would prohibit healthcare companies that work with TennCare from giving gender-affirming care anywhere in the country.

Across the U.S. bills have also been filed in states that aim to prevent gender-affirming care and target the transgender community. In December, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security also released a bulletin that warned several groups about increased terrorism threats, including the LGBTQ community.

On the International Transgender Day of Remembrance in November 2022, a shooter opened fire at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs and killed five people. That shooter was charged with hate crimes.

In the wake of the legislation and the deaths, LGBTQ groups across the country have continued uplifting their communities — including Knox Pride.

Knox Pride said it would host a celebration at Krutch Park starting at 7:30 p.m. with speakers and affinity groups. People were encouraged to bring pride flags and signs for the celebration as well.

Organizers said all the events were for all ages.

@BillLeeTN has canceled his appearance on Friday in Knoxville. We will reschedule the rally when he rescheduled his visit.



Our Trans Day of Visibility Celebration will still be at 7:30 in Krutch Park.



See our attached press release for more info pic.twitter.com/ZISE7QdLp9 — Knox Pride (@KnoxPride) March 30, 2023

The University of Tennessee Pride Center also said they were also organizing a "Paint the Rock" event for Transgender Day of Visibility. The event was supposed to start at 9 a.m., however, rain shifted the event indoors into a banner-making session. People could stop by all day until 5 p.m. to add a message of support to the banner.

LOCATION CHANGE: due to rain we have moved our event indoors into the Pride Center and have shifted to BANNER MAKING! Stop by all day today 9-5 to add your message of support to our banner and/or sign your name in support of trans lives, joy, and existence. Spread the word! pic.twitter.com/wlRZfK39Zj — UT Pride Center (@UTPrideCenter) March 31, 2023

Organizers said they were planning to give away free transgender, genderqueer and nonbinary flags during the event.

President Joe Biden on Friday issued a statement on Transgender Day of Visibility, condemning anti-transgender laws being pushed in states such as Tennessee.