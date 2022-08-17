Helping Mamas gets a new van to help more mamas in East Tennessee

Helping Mamas is looking for donations such as diapers, wipes, toys, and other essentials new moms need. The new van will help it reach more people across the area.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Helping Mamas Knoxville has a new ride that will help it reach more people in East Tennessee.

The organization is a donation-based supply bank that gives clothing, diapers, car seats, and other family essentials to moms in need.

A few days ago, the organization announced it was able to purchase a new van with the help of AmeriCorps and a private donor. That van will allow the agency to serve more families across the area.

"We were able to purchase a van, and the van will help us get things to the more rural counties. So we can take items, whether that's diapers, wipes, you name it... we can take those items out," said Tess Frear, executive director of Helping Mamas.

If you'd like to help, you can donate items, time or dollars through the organization's website at this link.

Helping Mamas is looking for things like diapers, wipes, toys, and other things new moms need.