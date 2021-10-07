Stroller sweat sesh: Workout class brings friendship and fitness to moms

Not only can mommas get their bodies moving, but it also keeps babies engaged too!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mommas, pull out the strollers, strap in those babies and put on the workout gear because it's time for some fitness!

At Lakeshore Park, you may have spotted dozens of moms gathering together to break a sweat with their little ones in tow.

It's a workout program called Fit4Mom that Robyn Wendel introduced to the Knoxville area in May. Wendel was part of the group in San Antonio previously and saw a need when she moved to Tennessee.

"We have modifications that are for all stages of motherhood. So we have 9-month pregnant moms all the way to several years postpartum who are very fit," Wendel said.

For the past few months, she's been hosting "Stroller Strides," which focuses on cardio and strength training.

In the past week, she also introduced a new "Stroller Barre" class combining yoga, Pilates and core strength that uses resistance bands and balls.

The best part about the workout? Not only can mommas get their bodies moving, but it also keeps babies engaged too!

"So we always have bubbles going, we do moves right in front of the strollers where we're tickling toes where we're singing songs that they know, while we're doing our weights and doing our cardio. We're breathless. So it keeps them engaged too while Mama gets to move her body," Wendel said.

The group offers a safe environment for moms who need flexibility.

"Sometimes [the kids] they cry. Sometimes they're happy, but we're all moms we all understand at the time. Sometimes it's our child throwing the fit in the stroller. It's a judgment-free zone, where if you need to step out and nurse you can do that. If you need to give them a snack that has tons of sugar in it, you're not judged. We just need to get out, be together and move our bodies," she said.

Many of the group members are new to town, opening up doors to friendships.

"We all come from different backgrounds. A lot of us are from all over the country. But we come together and have that shared bond of motherhood and sometimes moms show up and it's like, 'yeah I didn't sleep very much last night' and the mom next to us like, 'I didn't either' but we're here! So I have found that regardless of your background, regardless of where you're from, we are all moms we come together we have this desire to raise our children in the best way that we can. It's so much more than just fitness. It's mom community," Wendel said.

Two classes are currently offered: Stroller Strides and Stroller Barre. Each class costs $15. Class groups rotate around different parks in Knoxville. You can view their current schedule here.