10 amazing Dolly Parton moments from 2021

The leading lady of country is turning 76 years old so we are taking a look at how she spent the last year.

TENNESSEE, USA — With a career spanning decades, her own amusement park, multiple charities and more, it's no secret Dolly Parton is a very busy woman with no intentions of slowing down.

To celebrate her 76th birthday, let's take a look back at 10 amazing Dolly moments from the past year.

1. She got her own comic book. It was part of a series called Female Force that features influential and powerful women.

March 2021: New Dolly Parton comic book is out today

2. She received both doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which she helped fund back in 2020.

3. She has her own ice cream flavor now! It's called Strawberry Pretzel Pie, and the first batch sold out in six minutes.

4. Tennessee lawmakers honored Dolly for her contributions to children's literacy with her Imagination Library.

5. Her video series "Goodnight with Dolly" won multiple Telly awards

6. She started writing her first novel, "Run Rose Run," with James Patterson, and, of course, it’s set in Tennessee.

7. Her Netflix original movie "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square" won an Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie.

8. She was on the 2021 TIME100 most influential people list and named one of 2021's "People of the Year."

9. Three of her songs, "Coat of Many Colors," "I Will Always Love You" and "Jolene," landed on Rolling Stone's Top 500 songs of all-time list.

10. Dolly finished the year by claiming two more Guinness World Records for spending the most decades and having the most No.1 hits by a female artist on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart.

December 2021: Dolly Parton earns two more Guinness World Records