Dollywood gets a nod from Hollywood: Dolly Parton's 'Mountain Magic Christmas' is up for 2 Emmys!

This isn't the first time Dolly has caught the Television Academy's eye. Her 2020 Netflix Christmas special won two Emmys.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton has been on a roll with her Christmas movies and specials over the past few years. On Friday, she said she's getting another nod from the Television Academy for her work in 2022 on her NBC Christmas movie that was filmed on location in Dollywood: "Mountain Magic Christmas."

Dolly's NBC Christmas special is up for two Emmys for Outstanding Television Movie and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

For Outstanding Television Movie, she's up against a fellow multitalented musical entertainer: Weird Al Yankovic.

Here are the nominees:

"Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas"

"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"

"Hocus Pocus 2"

"Fire Island"

"Prey"

"Let’s hope we win. I would like to thank the Tennessee Film Commission for their assistance in making the film at Dollywood, as well as to all involved and most importantly the fans," she said.

Dolly's name has popped up in the Emmy nominations several times in recent years. Her 2020 Netflix Christmas movie 'Christmas on the Square' won the Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie as well as for Outstanding Choreography, and an episode of her 2019 'Heartstrings' series was nominated for Outstanding Television Movie.

Her 2016 "Christmas of Many Colors" special similarly was nominated for the Outstanding Television Movie Emmy.

Sevierville's favorite daughter even came close to winning an Emmy in 1978 as an actress! She was nominated for the Supporting Actress for Variety or Music Emmy for her role in Cher's television special "Cher...Special."