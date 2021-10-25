Sonny Osborne, half of Osborne Brothers who first recorded 'Rocky Top', passes away

Sonny Osborne is a member of the Grand Ole Opry, Bluegrass Hall of Fame and the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Hall of Honor. He retired in 2005.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Half of the duo who first recorded Tennessee's "Rocky Top" has passed away. Sonny Osborne, of the Osborne Brothers, has died, the Country Music Hall of Fame announced Monday.

Born in Hyden, Kentucky, Osborne leaves a lasting impression on the bluegrass genre.

The banjoist joined forces with his brother Bobby to form the Osborne Brothers band in 1953. Three years later, the Osborne Brothers released their debut recording that included “Once More” – a track the Grand Ole Opry says, "changed the customary arrangement of trio harmony parts in bluegrass."

Written by Boudleaux and Felice Bryant, the Osborne Brothers originally recorded the beloved Tennessee tune in 1967. The brothers also had hits like "Take Me Home, Country Roads," "Midnight Flyer," "Tennessee Hound Dog," "Making Plans," and "Up This Hill and Down."

“Sonny Osborne was ‘The Chief,’” said Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “He somehow played with both ferocity and humor, and those things were essential elements of his musicality and his personality. Though he was a staunch advocate for traditional bluegrass, his banjo style moved the genre forward and allowed bluegrass music to reach new audiences. He was also an innovative harmony singer, and when his voice joined with brother Bobby a sound was created that will never be replicated. Sonny Osborne was a lovably ornery delight.”