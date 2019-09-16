KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville plans to close early on Tuesday for work on the new home for its amphibians and reptiles.

The zoo plans to close at 2:30 p.m.

It sent out a tweet on Monday apologizing for the early closure.

The zoo said it always wants "to put our guests' safety first."

The future Clayton Family Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus, or ARC, will be 2.5 acres in the heart of the zoo and home to 85 amazing species of snakes, lizards, turtles and tortoises.

The new $18 million facility is set to open in 2021.