MARYVILLE, Tenn. — In 89 counties across Tennessee, retail stores started opening back up Wednesday for the first time in weeks.

That includes Dandy Lions gifts in downtown Marysville.

Owner Joy Carver was ecstatic to finally have her open sign on display again.

"We got here so early I couldn't sleep," she said. "We were so ready to feel this sense of normal again."

Carver said the last six weeks have been a time of change for the boutique, which until now didn't have an online shopping option.

"With a little bit of help from a whole lot of resources in this town we were able to put our merchandise up online and had a great response right away," said Carver.

E-commerce and curbside pickup will continue at Dandy Lions and several other local and national businesses.

Carver's staff will sanitize surfaces in the store, wear masks, and stay six feet away from one another.

Michelle Childs, professor of Retail and Consumer Sciences at UT, said stores are going to have to make some big adjustments to keep up with new demands.

"Those that have always been innovative and always strong and always kind of were changing with the times are going to continue to do so, but for some, I think this will really disrupt their business," she said.

Small businesses are opening up sooner in East Tennessee, as big chains wait for corporate approval before reopening.

Childs said it may be a while before people are packing brick and mortar stores again.

"I think we'll see a lot more younger people going out and maybe those in that more vulnerable population will also continue what they've done for a while [by staying home]," said Childs.

She thinks small businesses like Dandy Lions will adapt the fastest, and Carver said they're ready for the change.

"I think all of our routines are going to change some and so we're just adapting to meet you there because I know that's the same for our home, our family," said Carver.

Retail stores can begin opening in Knoxville and Knox County on May 1.