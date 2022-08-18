Saving you money on youth sports in East Tennessee

Expenses can add up with multiple children participating in multiple sports.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Now that school is back in session, it is time to start budgeting for all the extracurricular activities your child will be participating in.

But expenses can add up, especially if you have multiple children participating in different sports.

According to NBC, 27% of parents spend $500 or more per month on youth sports.

How to save on sports gear

When buying sports gear consider shopping at thrift stores.

Children typically only use these items for a short time before they grow out of them, and you can likely find what you're looking for in good condition.

Discount clothing websites can also be a great resource.

Poshmark listed this girls' youth leotard with the tag still on it for $9 with discounted shipping.

Where to play sports

Consider recreational leagues as opposed to club sports.

Rec leagues are much cheaper and require much less of a time commitment.

Knox Youth Sports, Inc. is one example of a local league to consider with lots of sports options.

Trade with other parents

Be open to working out trades with other parents or family members.

Ask a family member or friend who is good at an activity to give your child beginner lessons in exchange for some a service you can offer like babysitting or yard work.

Carpool