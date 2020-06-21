12th Annual Cruise Against Cancer held Saturday in Newport

Auctions, food sales, cake walks and more to help raise money for locals impacted by cancer.

NEWPORT, Tennessee — Saturday morning hundreds gathered for the twelfth annual "Cruise Against Cancer" held in Newport.

Unlike a traditional car show, there were no judges or awards. Instead, there were auctions, food sales, cake walks and more to help raise money for locals impacted by cancer.

"Cocke, Jefferson, and Sevier County cancer patients benefit from Celebrate Life. So every dollar, every penny that comes in today will go out to help in folks in those counties who are directly impacted by cancer," said event coordinator Nathan Manning.

Social distancing was encouraged, and hand sanitizer was offered to guests. From classic muscle cars, to new sports cars and more, there were plenty of vehicles for enthusiasts to see. Ed Gibbs, who came from Rogersville knows that while the cars are nice, the event is about so much more.

"It's not just a car show, I think the older I get the more I realize that," Gibbs said.

The first edition of the Cruise Against Cancer took place in 2009. In it's first 11 years, the event raised over $220,000. Now having completed the 12th year of the event, that number has surely grown.