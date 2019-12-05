WYTHE COUNTY, Va. — WYTHE COUNTY, Va. — An Appalachian Trail hiker who had a previous run-in with law enforcement is back in jail.

James Jordan, also known by his trail name of 'Sovereign,' was arrested in April in Unicoi County, Tennessee after threatening other hikers with a knife.

He was charged with criminal impersonation, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a report from the Unicoi County Sheriff's Department.

PREVIOUS STORY: "She was cut up pretty badly" | Authorities say two people were assaulted on the Appalachian Trail

Jordan was given probation and ordered to pay fines following his hearing.

Now, he's back in jail again, following a similar incident on the trail in Wythe County.

He was booked into the Abingdon Regional Jail on Saturday.

According to the Wythe County Sheriff's Office, Jordan is facing federal charges.